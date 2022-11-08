More time needed to look into allegations against UK minister Williamson - Downing Street
More time is needed to consider the serious allegations against British minister Gavin Williamson, who is accused of bullying behaviour towards colleagues, a spokesman for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Tuesday. "There are serious allegations, they are new allegations, and before commenting further, we want to take the time to consider them," the spokesman said.
More time is needed to consider the serious allegations against British minister Gavin Williamson, who is accused of bullying behaviour towards colleagues, a spokesman for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Tuesday. Williamson, a junior cabinet office minister, had been accused of using expletive ridden language in texts to a parliamentary colleague, and the Guardian reported late on Monday that a civil servant also alleged he had bullied them.
Williamson has denied allegations of bullying. "There are serious allegations, they are new allegations, and before commenting further, we want to take the time to consider them," the spokesman said.
