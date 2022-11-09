Left Menu

Australia's Albanese says it would be positive thing if meeting arranged with China's Xi

Australia Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who is set to attend a series of overseas summits including that of the G20 leaders, said on Wednesday that if a meeting was arranged with China's President Xi Jinping it would be a positive thing. Xi is set to attend the G20 summit in Bali, an adviser to the Indonesian president has previously said, but it is unclear if he will be at the other meetings in the region that Albanese will attend - the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Bangkok and the East Asia Summit in Cambodia.

Reuters | Updated: 09-11-2022 06:00 IST | Created: 09-11-2022 06:00 IST
Australia's Albanese says it would be positive thing if meeting arranged with China's Xi

Australia Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who is set to attend a series of overseas summits including that of the G20 leaders, said on Wednesday that if a meeting was arranged with China's President Xi Jinping it would be a positive thing.

Xi is set to attend the G20 summit in Bali, an adviser to the Indonesian president has previously said, but it is unclear if he will be at the other meetings in the region that Albanese will attend - the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Bangkok and the East Asia Summit in Cambodia. "I've made it very clear that dialogue is a good thing, and if a meeting is arranged with Xi, then that would be a positive thing," Albanese told a news conference in Canberra.

"We're organizing a range of meetings but they haven't been finalized," he added. Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi told his Australian counterpart Penny Wong during a call on Tuesday that the countries should address each others' legitimate concerns and make contributions to address global challenges.

Both countries should work to rebuild trust and put their relationship back on the right track, a statement from China's foreign ministry quoted Wang as saying.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cricket-Sri Lanka board names panel to probe Gunathilaka incident

Cricket-Sri Lanka board names panel to probe Gunathilaka incident

 Sri Lanka
2
U.S. Powerball lottery jackpot hits record $2.04 billion as another drawing takes place

U.S. Powerball lottery jackpot hits record $2.04 billion as another drawing ...

 Global
3
BLS International Q2 net jumps 86 pc to Rs 51 cr on robust growth in visa, consular services

BLS International Q2 net jumps 86 pc to Rs 51 cr on robust growth in visa, c...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 7,691 new COVID cases for Nov 7 vs 5,643 a day earlier; Some in White House worry abortion message bungled before midterms and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 7,691 new COVID cases for Nov 7 vs 5,643 ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022