Left Menu

MCD polls: AAP national convener Kejriwal to meet party leaders, discuss strategy on Wednesday

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-11-2022 11:14 IST | Created: 09-11-2022 11:12 IST
MCD polls: AAP national convener Kejriwal to meet party leaders, discuss strategy on Wednesday
Arvind Kejriwal Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal will hold a meeting with party leaders on Wednesday to chalk out a plan for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls, sources said.

On Tuesday, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and the Aam Aadmi's Party's Delhi convener Gopal Rai had held a meeting to discuss a blueprint for the party's decentralised strategy in the run up to the December 4 polls.

The AAP has been targeting the BJP over ''mismanagement'' of garbage, and during the MCD poll campaign here on Tuesday, it directed its MLAs to create awareness among the people during the public outreach programme.

To take on the BJP, the Kejriwal-led party launched a campaign titled ''Kude Par Jansamvad'' on Tuesday. By November 20, a public dialogue will be held at each of Delhi's 13,682 booths, it said.

The 250-ward MCD goes to polls on December 4 and the counting of votes will take place on December 7.

The BJP has been in power in the MCD -- trifurcated in 2012 into north, south and east corporations and then unified this year -- for three straight terms.

The high-stake civic polls are largely being seen as a three-way contest between the BJP, the AAP and the Congress.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cricket-Sri Lanka board names panel to probe Gunathilaka incident

Cricket-Sri Lanka board names panel to probe Gunathilaka incident

 Sri Lanka
2
U.S. Powerball lottery jackpot hits record $2.04 billion as another drawing takes place

U.S. Powerball lottery jackpot hits record $2.04 billion as another drawing ...

 Global
3
BLS International Q2 net jumps 86 pc to Rs 51 cr on robust growth in visa, consular services

BLS International Q2 net jumps 86 pc to Rs 51 cr on robust growth in visa, c...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 7,691 new COVID cases for Nov 7 vs 5,643 a day earlier; Some in White House worry abortion message bungled before midterms and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 7,691 new COVID cases for Nov 7 vs 5,643 ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022