SAD's Harjinder Dhami becomes SGPC chief again

PTI | Amritsar | Updated: 09-11-2022 16:22 IST | Created: 09-11-2022 16:22 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) candidate Harjinder Singh Dhami was elected as the president of the SGPC on Wednesday as he defeated Bibi Jagir Kaur in the poll for the top post of the apex gurdwara body.

Dhami polled 104 votes while Kaur secured 42 votes of the SGPC members in a keenly watched contest for the post of president of Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC).

The general house of the SGPC assembled at Teja Singh Samundri hall to elect its president and other office bearers including general secretary, senior vice president and junior vice president.

Kaur was on Monday expelled by the SAD after she refused to back down from her decision of contesting the SGPC presidential poll.

The SAD had fielded incumbent Dhami for the post of president of SGPC.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

