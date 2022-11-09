Left Menu

UK PM Sunak: will continue to press Egypt to resolve hunger striker situation

Reuters | London | Updated: 09-11-2022 18:55 IST | Created: 09-11-2022 18:29 IST
Rishi Sunak Image Credit: Flickr
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Wednesday he would continue to press the Egyptian government to resolve the situation of imprisoned Egyptian-British hunger striker Alaa Abd el-Fattah.

"I know the whole House will share my deep concern about his case, which grows more urgent by the day," Sunak told parliament, speaking about the COP27 climate summit in Egypt, where he raised el-Fattah's case with the Egyptian president.

"We will continue to press the Egyptian government to resolve the situation. We want to see Alaa freed and reunited with his family as soon as possible," Sunak said.

