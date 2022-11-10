Left Menu

Include all who turn 18 in voter list, don't exclude anyone on religious identity: Mamata asks officers

They must include those who have turned 18, and should not exclude anyone on religious identity, Banerjee said at the meeting.The CM also directed the DMs and the SPs to keep an eye on the preparation of the voters lists to check whether there is any wrongdoing or not.

PTI | Ranaghat | Updated: 10-11-2022 15:15 IST | Created: 10-11-2022 15:13 IST
Include all who turn 18 in voter list, don't exclude anyone on religious identity: Mamata asks officers
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday asked officers involved in upgrading voter lists to include those who have attained 18 years of age and not to exclude anyone on religious identity. Speaking at an administrative meeting here, Banerjee alleged that a ''conspiracy is being hatched and around 30 per cent of voters living in some border areas have been excluded from the new list". ''I request officers to include everybody's name as per the Election Commission's rule. They must include those who have turned 18, and should not exclude anyone on religious identity,'' Banerjee said at the meeting.

The CM also directed the DMs and the SPs to keep an eye on the preparation of the voters' lists to check whether there is any wrongdoing or not. ''The DMs, SPs must pay surprise visits to camps where voter lists are prepared. MLAs, Zilla Parishad members must keep an eye on it as well,'' she said.

According to a draft electoral roll published on Wednesday, West Bengal has 7,42,88,233 voters, 12,577 less than the year-ago count.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Assam: Teenage boys videograph, gang rape 13-year old minor in Karimganj; accused held

Assam: Teenage boys videograph, gang rape 13-year old minor in Karimganj; ac...

 India
2
Seoul: Recovered N. Korean missile was anti-aircraft weapon

Seoul: Recovered N. Korean missile was anti-aircraft weapon

 South Korea
3
Tyre maker MRF announces interim dividend for shareholders

Tyre maker MRF announces interim dividend for shareholders

 India
4
Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus installed on space station despite solar array trouble

Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus installed on space station despite solar array tro...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022