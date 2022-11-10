Left Menu

Assam: BJP-led NDA wins the Deori Autonomous Council

BJP won 11 seats while its ally party Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) won one seat. While on the other side, the major opposition in the state, Congress, bagged two seats and 8 seats have been won by Independents.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
The Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Thursday registered a victory in the Deori Autonomous Council (DAC) elections in Assam by winning 12 out of the 22 Council seats. A statement by the Assam State Election Commission said that BJP won 11 seats while its ally party Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) won one seat. While on the other side, the major opposition in the state, Congress, bagged two seats and 8 seats have been won by Independents.

After BJP's victory in the election, the Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Bisawa Sarma thanked the voters and the party workers. He tweeted, "The resounding victory of BJP4Assam& allies in Deori Autonomous Council election revalidates popular trust in our Govt guided by vision of Adarniya PM Shri @narendramodi ji. My deep gratitude to voters of Council area for giving us this huge mandate. I thank each party worker". As per the information from the Assam State Election Commission, an estimated 80 per cent of the total 43595 voters in 22 council constituencies spread in six districts and four sub-division had exercised their franchise and sealed the fate of 75 candidates during the polling on November 8.

Earlier, the Assam Chief Minister in a programme held at Assam State BJP head office at Basistha in Guwahati on November 5, released the party's 'Sankalp Patra' with several promises for the all-around development of Deori tribes. The Assam Chief Minister said in his speech that, the state government will add 7 lakh new beneficiaries under the Orunodoi scheme from next month. "The state government will provide Rs 10 lakh each to the 100-year-old place of worship of Deori tribes. The state government will also give Rs 2.50 lakh to other worship places of Deori tribes," CM Sarma had said in his statement.

Prior to this, back in June 2022, the ruling Bhartiya Janta Party had also won all 26 seats in the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) in Assam. (ANI)

