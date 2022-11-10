Biden and Xi to meet Nov. 14 in Bali, White House says
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 10-11-2022 21:30 IST | Created: 10-11-2022 21:30 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden and China's leader Xi Jinping will meet on Nov. 14 during the Group of 20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, the White House said on Thursday.
"The leaders will discuss efforts to maintain and deepen lines of communication between the United States and the PRC, responsibly manage competition, and work together where our interests align, especially on transnational challenges that affect the international community," the White House said in a statement.
