Congress president Kharge gifts laptop to Nanded boy aspiring to be software engineer

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday gifted a laptop to Sarvesh Hatne, a school boy from Maharashtra's Nanded who aspires to be a software engineer.
During the Congress' 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' on Thursday, party leader Rahul Gandhi met Sarvesh who said he wishes to be a software engineer, but has never seen a computer.
The boy also told Gandhi that his school did not have a computer.
The Congress leader mentioned his encounter with Sarvesh in his speech at a rally on Thursday evening. The party later posted a video on social media of Gandhi sitting on the side of a road with Sarvesh and his friend showing them his own tablet and how to use it.
''Congress president Shri@Kharge, in presence of @RahulGandhi handed over a PC to Sarvesh Hatne, a young tech enthusiast and padyatrim. A little gesture from our end to help him discover more,'' the party said in a post.
