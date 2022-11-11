Left Menu

Congress president Kharge gifts laptop to Nanded boy aspiring to be software engineer

Congress president ShriKharge, in presence of RahulGandhi handed over a PC to Sarvesh Hatne, a young tech enthusiast and padyatrim.

PTI | Nanded | Updated: 11-11-2022 15:50 IST | Created: 11-11-2022 15:38 IST
Congress president Kharge gifts laptop to Nanded boy aspiring to be software engineer
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday gifted a laptop to Sarvesh Hatne, a school boy from Maharashtra's Nanded who aspires to be a software engineer.

During the Congress' 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' on Thursday, party leader Rahul Gandhi met Sarvesh who said he wishes to be a software engineer, but has never seen a computer.

The boy also told Gandhi that his school did not have a computer.

The Congress leader mentioned his encounter with Sarvesh in his speech at a rally on Thursday evening. The party later posted a video on social media of Gandhi sitting on the side of a road with Sarvesh and his friend showing them his own tablet and how to use it.

''Congress president Shri@Kharge, in presence of @RahulGandhi handed over a PC to Sarvesh Hatne, a young tech enthusiast and padyatrim. A little gesture from our end to help him discover more,'' the party said in a post.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

