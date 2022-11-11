Left Menu

Bharat Jodo Yatra aims to protect India's diversity, which is its strength: Kanhaiya Kumar

Diversity was Indias strength and the aim of the Congresss Bharat Jodo Yatra was to protect it, party leader Kanhaiya Kumar said in Nanded in Maharashtra on Friday.Addressing a press conference, Kumar, who has been part of the Rahul Gandhi-led foot march from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu since September 7, said there is a difference between a political yatra and an electoral one, adding that everything in politics is not for electoral gains.The objective of this yatra is to unite people emotionally in this diverse land.

PTI | Nanded | Updated: 11-11-2022 15:54 IST | Created: 11-11-2022 15:54 IST
Bharat Jodo Yatra aims to protect India's diversity, which is its strength: Kanhaiya Kumar
  • Country:
  • India

Diversity was India's strength and the aim of the Congress's Bharat Jodo Yatra was to protect it, party leader Kanhaiya Kumar said in Nanded in Maharashtra on Friday.

Addressing a press conference, Kumar, who has been part of the Rahul Gandhi-led foot march from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu since September 7, said there is a difference between a political yatra and an electoral one, adding that ''everything in politics is not for electoral gains''.

''The objective of this yatra is to unite people emotionally in this diverse land. We have to be united not only geographically but emotionally. Our hopes, aspirations should also be united. If there is an emotional impact of this yatra on the people, electoral impact will also be seen,'' Kumar said.

''This is a padyatra (foot march) for the country organised by the Congress. People should join it by walking on their own for issues close to their heart. In the current political discourse, non-issues are being given priority, while important ones are sidelined. We wish to highlight those (important issues),'' Kumar added.

Slamming the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), he said the ruling party claims the country is already united and that the Congress divided it 75 years ago.

''There cannot be a greater untruth than this. (Pakistan founder) Jinnah wasn't a practising Muslim, but he played the politics of Muslim identity, while Maulana Abul Kalam Azad was a Muslim scholar, who laid the foundation of modern education in independent India,'' Kumar said.

Azad maintained that education was the basic right of citizens that will bring about a social revolution, Kumar said, hailing the country's first education minister.

He claimed that the Muslim League and the Hindu Mahasabha had formed government in alliance despite stating that Hindu and Muslims were different and could not exist. He said the divisive politics of these two outfits had led to the partition of the country on the eve of Independence.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Suzlon Energy Q2 profit at Rs 56 crore

Suzlon Energy Q2 profit at Rs 56 crore

 India
2
Three entities offload FSN E-Commerce's shares worth Rs 491 crore

Three entities offload FSN E-Commerce's shares worth Rs 491 crore

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly ordered to pay $176.5 million to Teva in U.S. migraine drug patent trial; CanSino's inhalable COVID-19 vaccines to be available in Tianjin from Nov 10 and more

Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly ordered to pay $176.5 million to Teva in U.S....

 Global
4
NASA's Ingenuity helicopter gears up for another flight on Mars

NASA's Ingenuity helicopter gears up for another flight on Mars

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022