'Mega gathering' of Tipra Motha in Agartala on Friday

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 11-11-2022 18:11 IST | Created: 11-11-2022 18:11 IST
'Mega gathering' of Tipra Motha in Agartala on Friday
The Tipra Motha is set to hold a ''mega gathering'' at Vivekananda Ground here on Friday to press for its demand for ‘Greater Tipraland’, a senior party leader said.

Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, the regional party's founder and chairman, will address the gathering, besides its president Bijoy Kumar Hrangkhawl, the leader said.

Talking to reporters on Wednesday, Debbarma had said that the indigenous people of Tripura would want to remind ''people in Delhi'' about their long-standing demand.

''Tiprasa people will gather in large numbers at Vivekananda Ground to apprise Delhi people of their constitutional demands. There will be no procession or slogan-raising in Agartala, just a mass gathering,'' he said.

''Delhi will have to pay attention and accept our voice,'' the scion of erstwhile royal family added.

Tipraha Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance (TIPRA) Motha , floated in 2021, seeks a separate state of ‘Greater Tipraland’ for the indigenous people of Tripura.

The party made a stunning electoral debut last year as it won the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council elections, bagging 16 of 28 seats.

