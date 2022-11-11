AAP releases first list of 134 candidates for Delhi civic polls

The Aam Aadmi Party on Friday released the first list of 134 candidates for the high-stakes December 4 polls to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi. As many as 65 candidates are women, the party document showed.

''Dedicated old party volunteers working on the ground have got recognition for their hardwork in the first list itself,'' the party said, adding that 90 per cent of the party tickets have been awarded to such volunteers who have been working at the grassroots level for years. Before giving the tickets, the party had surveyed all the candidates and took feedback from the local people upon their choice of candidates. More than 20,000 party workers had applied to contest the MCD election on AAP's ticket, the statement said.

The list of candidates was finalised in a marathon meeting of the AAP's Political Affairs Committee (PAC) chaired by party convenor Arvind Kejriwal. Kejriwal along with senior leader Manish Sisodia and AAP Delhi state convenor Gopal Rai was present in the meeting among other senior members. The party's preparations for the MCD (Municipal Corporation of Delhi) elections as well as the political atmosphere of the city was discussed at length during the meeting. There were also serious discussions over the party's surveys and election data in regard to finalisation of the lists of candidates for the elections, the party said.

''In the selection of candidates, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has given weightage to the applicants who command a strong presence among the people of Delhi and the workers who are constantly at the forefront of public service,'' the party said.

Sisodia had earlier said that there was a long list of people seeking MCD tickets from the AAP. He said a survey of all such aspirants is underway and a professional survey is being conducted on each candidate, and the final lists of candidates will be released following the survey.

Earlier in the day, Kejriwal released the party's 10 guarantees for the MCD polls. It also released the list of the party's 30 star campaigners.

Filing of nominations to the MCD polls began on November 7, and the last date for the same is November 14. Scrutiny of nomination papers will be done on November 16, while the last date for withdrawal of candidature is November 19. Since no nomination papers will be received by returning officers on November 12-13 on account of public holidays, a rush of nominations is expected on November 14. PTI SLB ABU SRY SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)