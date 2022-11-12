J&K LG grants monetary help to terror victim's family

The Lieutenant Governor-led administration on Friday provided financial assistance to Sunita Pandit wife of Sunil Pandit who was shot dead by militants.

Terrorists had shot dead Sunil Kumar, a Kashmiri Pandit, and injured his cousin Pintoo Kumar in an apple orchard in Chatigam village of south Kashmir’s Shopian district on August 16. Ramesh Kumar, divisional commissioner, Jammu, was accompanied by Akshay Labroo, additional secretary in the LG's secretariat, when they visited Pandit’s family at his house in Janipur to handover the money to his wife, a government spokesperson said.

The assistance has been given from the LG’s relief fund, and is in excess to the ex gratia relief provided by the district administration, he said. Ramesh Kumar also instructed the Sub Divisional Magistrate to help get Pandit’s daughters admission into a “reputed school” immediately. He assured all support and assistance to the terror-attack victim family from time to time, the spokesperson said.

