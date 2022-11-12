Left Menu

J&K LG grants monetary help to terror victim's family

Ramesh Kumar, divisional commissioner, Jammu, was accompanied by Akshay Labroo, additional secretary in the LGs secretariat, when they visited Pandits family at his house in Janipur to handover the money to his wife, a government spokesperson said.The assistance has been given from the LGs relief fund, and is in excess to the ex gratia relief provided by the district administration, he said. He assured all support and assistance to the terror-attack victim family from time to time, the spokesperson said.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 12-11-2022 00:00 IST | Created: 12-11-2022 00:00 IST
J&K LG grants monetary help to terror victim's family
  • Country:
  • India

The Lieutenant Governor-led administration on Friday provided financial assistance to Sunita Pandit wife of Sunil Pandit who was shot dead by militants.

Terrorists had shot dead Sunil Kumar, a Kashmiri Pandit, and injured his cousin Pintoo Kumar in an apple orchard in Chatigam village of south Kashmir’s Shopian district on August 16. Ramesh Kumar, divisional commissioner, Jammu, was accompanied by Akshay Labroo, additional secretary in the LG's secretariat, when they visited Pandit’s family at his house in Janipur to handover the money to his wife, a government spokesperson said.

The assistance has been given from the LG’s relief fund, and is in excess to the ex gratia relief provided by the district administration, he said. Ramesh Kumar also instructed the Sub Divisional Magistrate to help get Pandit’s daughters admission into a “reputed school” immediately. He assured all support and assistance to the terror-attack victim family from time to time, the spokesperson said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Poor access to safe water fuels cholera outbreak in Syria; California sues 3M, DuPont over toxic 'forever chemicals' and more

Health News Roundup: Poor access to safe water fuels cholera outbreak in Syr...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA's new moon rocket tested by hurricane-force winds at Florida launchpad; COP27: Israel harnessing DNA of bygone wild crops to enhance food supply and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's new moon rocket tested by hurricane-force winds...

 Global
3
China eases Zero-COVID policy, removes curbs on international flights and cuts quarantine time for inbound travellers

China eases Zero-COVID policy, removes curbs on international flights and cu...

 China
4
ANALYSIS-North Korea’s other missiles: Salvaged debris shines light on aging air defences

ANALYSIS-North Korea’s other missiles: Salvaged debris shines light on aging...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022