Guj polls: AAP declares three more candidates, 176 so far; suspense over CM face Gadhvi's seat

Meanwhile, the AAP has appointed Koli community leader from Bhavnagar, Raju Solanki, as its national joint secretary.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 12-11-2022 20:19 IST | Created: 12-11-2022 20:19 IST
The AAP on Saturday declared three more candidates for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections but the Arvind Kejriwal-led party is yet to decide the constituency for its chief ministerial candidate Isudan Gadhvi.

With the 15th list, which was released on Saturday, the Aam Aadmi Party has so far declared the names of 176 candidates for the elections to the 182-member Assembly. In the latest list, AAP gave tickets to Mahendra Parmar and Mahendra Patil who will contest from Sidhpur and Udhana seats, respectively. The party replaced Mahipatsinh Chauhan with Lalji Parmar in the Matar constituency in the Kheda district. Two days back, Matar's BJP MLA Kesarisinh Solanki joined AAP after he was denied a ticket by the ruling party.

With the latest list, the AAP has so far declared its candidates for 176 seats. It has revised several names over the last four months.

The six seats on which candidates are not declared are Dwarka, Bhavnagar (West), Khambhaliya, Mansa, Visnagar, and Kheralu. Gujarat votes in two phases on December 1 and 5. The counting of votes will be taken up on December 8.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

