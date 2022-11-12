Left Menu

J&K's Apni Party slammed for 'forcibly gathering' people for stadium rally

They are saying they were invited for food and tea.Anyway, seems like the event ended in absolute chaos for Apni Party, the partys social media cell chief Sarah Hayat Shah said on Twitter.The Apni Party rally which initially saw a good turnout, failed to hold peoples interest, as many began to leave the venue even while party president Altaf Bukhari was addressing it.Many party leaders were reportedly seen trying to convince the crowd to stay back as they left in droves.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 12-11-2022 21:12 IST | Created: 12-11-2022 21:12 IST
J&K's Apni Party slammed for 'forcibly gathering' people for stadium rally
  • Country:
  • India

Apni Party was slammed by the local political parties on Saturday for “forcibly gathering” people for its rally in a stadium here, after videos on social media showed crowd leaving the venue while the event was still on.

Reacting to the videos, Democratic Azad Party leader Salman Nizami alleged that the people were ''forcibly gathered in the stadium as if they were prisoners.'' ''By managing gatherings of people with money, they cannot win hearts of people and will spoil future of youngsters,'' he said.

Nizami said if people were ''forced'' to attend a rally, then how could the party claim it was a political rally.

''It clearly shows the rally was sponsored by BJP,'' said Nizami, who in september this year defected from Congress to join DAP, launched by Ghulam Nabi Azad.

''These money-power leaders only need chair for their luxury life but not for benefit of people of Kashmir. Now, democracy by the people, for the people, has now changed into Democracy by the money, for the money, and of the money,'' he said. National Conference alleged that people were lured with food to the rally, which ended in chaos.

''What the hell is going on? Why would you cage people when they want to leave? They are saying they were invited for food and tea.

''Anyway, seems like the event ended in absolute chaos for Apni Party,'' the party's social media cell chief Sarah Hayat Shah said on Twitter.

The Apni Party rally which initially saw a good turnout, failed to hold people’s interest, as many began to leave the venue even while party president Altaf Bukhari was addressing it.

Many party leaders were reportedly seen trying to convince the crowd to stay back as they left in droves.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Poor access to safe water fuels cholera outbreak in Syria; California sues 3M, DuPont over toxic 'forever chemicals' and more

Health News Roundup: Poor access to safe water fuels cholera outbreak in Syr...

 Global
2
ANALYSIS-North Korea’s other missiles: Salvaged debris shines light on aging air defences

ANALYSIS-North Korea’s other missiles: Salvaged debris shines light on aging...

 Global
3
China eases Zero-COVID policy, removes curbs on international flights and cuts quarantine time for inbound travellers

China eases Zero-COVID policy, removes curbs on international flights and cu...

 China
4
Science News Roundup: NASA's new moon rocket tested by hurricane-force winds at Florida launchpad; COP27: Israel harnessing DNA of bygone wild crops to enhance food supply and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's new moon rocket tested by hurricane-force winds...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022