Pelosi says she does not plan to step away from U.S. Congress

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 13-11-2022 20:03 IST | Created: 13-11-2022 20:01 IST
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Sunday that she does not have plans to step away from being a member of Congress, according to an interview on ABC News with the Democratic leader.

It could take several days or more before the outcome of enough House races is known to determine which party will control the 435-seat chamber.

Returns were still flowing in for several races, including many in liberal-leaning California. As of late on Saturday, Republicans had won 211 seats, with 218 needed for a majority, ahead of the Democrats with 205.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

