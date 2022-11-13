Left Menu

BJP, AAP, Cong leaders express resolve to promote Maithili language

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-11-2022 20:26 IST | Created: 13-11-2022 20:26 IST
Leaders of the Congress, the BJP and the AAP have expressed their resolve to popularise the Maithili language and include it in the curriculum in schools in the national capital.

BJP leader Sanjay Mayukh, AAP MLA Sanjeev Jha and Congress leader Pranav Jha made the resolve during the Mithila Festival and Maithili Literature Festival organised here on Saturday.

The three leaders said they will make every effort to promote the Maithili language by raising the issue at various fora such as the state assembly and legislative councils.

Mayukh is a member of the Bihar Legislative Council and Sanjeev Jha is a member of the Delhi Assembly. The festival was attended by senior journalists and litterateurs hailing from the Mithila region of Bihar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

