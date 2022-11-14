Left Menu

Japan working on arranging summit meeting with China's Xi

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 14-11-2022 08:01 IST | Created: 14-11-2022 08:01 IST
Japan working on arranging summit meeting with China's Xi
  • Japan

Japan is working on arranging a summit meeting between Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Chinese leader Xi Jinping, Japan's top government spokesperson said on Monday, without elaborating.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno was speaking at a regular news conference. Kishida and Xi are both due to attend the Group of 20 (G20) summit meeting opening on Tuesday in Bali.

