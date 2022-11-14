Japan working on arranging summit meeting with China's Xi
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 14-11-2022 08:01 IST | Created: 14-11-2022 08:01 IST
- Country:
- Japan
Japan is working on arranging a summit meeting between Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Chinese leader Xi Jinping, Japan's top government spokesperson said on Monday, without elaborating.
Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno was speaking at a regular news conference. Kishida and Xi are both due to attend the Group of 20 (G20) summit meeting opening on Tuesday in Bali.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Fumio
- Xi Jinping
- Hirokazu Matsuno
- Chinese
- Group of 20
- Japan
- Bali
- Kishida
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Chinese cities brace for wave of Foxconn workers from COVID-hit Zhengzhou
Xi wants Chinese army to focus on military might, achieve goals by 2027
MHA asks states, UTs to take urgent action against predatory Chinese lending apps
Chinese cities brace for wave of Foxconn workers from COVID-hit Zhengzhou
Sri Lanka arrests Chinese couple for over LKR 14 billion cryptocurrency fraud