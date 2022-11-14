Japan working on arranging summit meeting with China's Xi

Japan is working on arranging a summit meeting between Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Chinese leader Xi Jinping, Japan's top government spokesperson said on Monday, without elaborating.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno was speaking at a regular news conference. Kishida and Xi are both due to attend the Group of 20 (G20) summit meeting opening on Tuesday in Bali.

