Reuters | Colombo | Updated: 14-11-2022 14:11 IST | Created: 14-11-2022 14:10 IST
Sri Lanka announces 2023 budget aimed at clinching IMF deal
Sri Lanka's President Ranil Wickremesinghe. Image Credit: ANI
The crisis-hit Sri Lankan economy can turnaround by end of 2023 if budget policies that are not limited to the International Monetary Fund's recommendations are followed, President Ranil Wickremesinghe said in the budget speech on Monday.

IMF recommendations have only been looked at to stabilize the economy, Wickremesinghe, who is also the country's finance minister, told parliament, delivering the first annual budget since he took office in July.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

