SP candidate Dimple Yadav files nomination for Mainpuri bypoll

Samajwadi Party candidate for the Mainpuri Lok Sabha bypoll Dimple Yadav filed her nomination papers on Monday.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and MP Ramgopal Yadav accompanied 44-year-old Dimple during the filing of nomination papers at the District Magistrate's office here.

Before submission of papers, Dimple touched the feet of Ramgopal Yadav.

Former MP from Mainpuri Tej Pratap and SP district president Alok Sakya were also accompanying them.

The bypolls for the Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat will be held on December 5 and the result will be declared on December 8. The Mainpuri parliamentary seat fell vacant following the demise of SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav on October 10.

Filing of nominations has started and the last date for filing of nomination is November 17.

The BJP is yet to announce its nominee for the seat.

