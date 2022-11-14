Russia's Lavrov dismisses AP report he was hospitalized

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Monday dismissed an Associated Press report that he had been hospitalized at the G20 summit, cautioning that Western reporters should report only the truth.

"Well, they have been writing for about ten years that our president is ill," Lavrov, 72, told the camera, dressed in shorts and a T-shirt and reading documents outside. "This is a kind of game that is not new in politics."

