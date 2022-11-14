Left Menu

11 BJP leaders from Delhi's Rohini ward join AAP ahead of MCD poll

Eleven BJP leaders from Rohinis ward number 53 have joined the AAP today because their hard work was never acknowledged in the BJP. They have been working hard for the last 15 years but every time they raised any issue related to garbage mismanagement in the area, authorities neglected them, said senior AAP leader Durgesh Pathak.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-11-2022 15:46 IST | Created: 14-11-2022 15:46 IST
Ahead of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections, several local BJP leaders joined the Aam Aadmi party here on Monday. ''Eleven BJP leaders from Rohini's ward number 53 have joined the AAP today because their hard work was never acknowledged in the BJP. ''They have been working hard for the last 15 years but every time they raised any issue related to garbage mismanagement in the area, authorities neglected them,'' said senior AAP leader Durgesh Pathak. The BJP leaders who joined AAP include former ward vice-president Pooja Arora and former vice presidents of Mahila Morcha Chitra Lamba and Bhavna Jain.

''This team of leaders and workers have been working relentlessly in the Rohini area and I'm glad that they decided to join the AAP. ''Every worker wants to get a ticket and work for the development of the state but unfortunately we can give opportunity to only 250 of them,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

