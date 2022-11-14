President Biden meets China's Xi in Bali; both agree to reopen communication lines to avoid conflict

US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on Monday agreed on the need to manage their growing differences and prevent a conflict as they held their first face-to-face meeting here, amid Beijing's coercive military posturing against Taiwan and in the strategic Indo-Pacific region.

The high-profile meeting between Biden and Xi that lasted nearly three hours took place on the margins of the G20 summit here in this Indonesian city. Both leaders, without their masks, shook hands and greeted each other with smiles, standing in front of a row of US and Chinese flags.

After the three-and-half-hour meeting on the margins of the G20 Summit, Biden told reporters that the US policy on Taiwan “has not changed at all”.

It’s the “same exact position,'' he said.

The remark – an obvious reference to US acknowledgement of Beijing’s “One China” policy – was apparently meant to put Beijing at ease after a sharp escalation in tensions following US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to self-ruled Taiwan in August.

China views Taiwan, a self-governing island, as a rebel province which should be reunited with the Chinese mainland, even by force.

Provoked by Pelosi's visit, China conducted a series of live military exercises around Taiwan, raising international concern over Beijing's intentions.

The US president said the two sides have decided to set up a mechanism of more exchanges at the level of officials.

Dialogue between the two countries was suspended in August, when Beijing cancelled bilateral talks across a number of areas in retaliation for Pelosi's visit to Taiwan. Biden said he was not looking for ''conflict'' between the US and China, and there will not be a new Cold War.

President Xi also struck a conciliatory note at the meeting, held a day ahead of the two-day Group of 20 annual summit.

“As leaders of the two major countries, we need to chart the right course for the US China relationship. We need to find the right direction for the bilateral relationship going forward and elevate the relationship,” he said, speaking through a translator.

At his media briefing, Biden said he and Xi were “clear and candid” with each other. He said his top concern in interactions with leaders, including Xi, has been to ensure that there is no misunderstanding.

Asked whether he thought China planned to invade Taiwan, Biden ruled out the possibility of Beijing harbouring such intentions.

He said the Chinese leader was “as straightforward as he has been with me in the past”.

On his part, Xi told Biden that the Taiwan question is at the very core of China’s core interests, the bedrock of the political foundation of China-US relations, and the ''first red line that must not be crossed'' in their bilateral ties.

As vice president earlier, Biden interacted with Xi. After he assumed office in 2021, Biden has talked to his Chinese counterpart on phone, but there had been no in-person meeting.

“I am convinced that he understood exactly what I was saying, I understood what he was saying,” the US president said.

In his opening remarks, Biden said that he was committed to keeping the lines of communication open with Xi.

''As the leaders of our two nations share responsibility, in my view, to show that China and the US can manage our differences, prevent competition from becoming anything even near conflict and find ways to work together on urgent, global issues that require our mutual cooperation,'' he added.

Xi also talked about elevating the relationship, and said he world expected better from the two nations.

''The world expects that China and the United States will properly handle the relationship. Our meeting has attracted the world’s attention, so we need to work with all countries to bring more hope to world peace, greater confidence to global stability and strong impetus to common development,'' Xi said.

The Chinese leader said he was ready to have a “candid and in-depth” exchange of views with Biden on issues of strategic importance on China-US relations and on major global and regional issues.

Later, the White House said Biden and Xi spoke candidly about their respective priorities and intentions across a range of issues.

''President Biden explained that the United States will continue to compete vigorously with the People's Republic of China, including by investing in sources of strength at home and aligning efforts with allies and partners around the world.

''He reiterated that this competition should not veer into conflict and underscored that the United States and China must manage the competition responsibly and maintain open lines of communication,'' the White House readout said.

In Phnom Penh, Biden indicated America's solidarity with the ASEAN nations, several of whom have conflicts with an overbearing China.

Biden said these countries and the US can together defend against “threats to rules-based order and threats against the rule of law” - a reference to China but without naming Beijing's aggressive actions in the Indo-Pacific region.

China claims nearly all of the disputed South China Sea, though Taiwan, the Philippines, Brunei, Malaysia and Vietnam all claim parts of it. Beijing has built artificial islands and military installations in the South China Sea. China also has territorial disputes with Japan in the East China Sea.

The South China Sea and the East China Sea are stated to be rich in minerals, oil and other natural resources. They are also vital to global trade.

Although the US lays no claims to the disputed waters, it has challenged China’s growing territorial claims in the South China Sea by deploying warships and fighter jets to assert freedom of navigation and overflight patrols in the strategically vital region.

Both Biden and Xi met in Bali after emerging stronger at home.

Biden’s Democratic Party has done better than expected in mid-term elections, and Xi has secured an unprecedented third term as the head of China’s Communist Party and is being placed by many in the same league as Deng Xiaoping.

“His circumstance has changed, to state the obvious, at home,” Biden was quoted as saying to reporters before his Bali arrival.

And about his own, he said, ''I know I am coming in stronger.'' PTI ASH ZH AKJ AKJ

