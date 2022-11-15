Madrasa survey completed, meeting with govt soon: UP Minister Dharampal Singh

Uttar Pradesh Minority Welfare Minister Dharampal Singh informed that the survey of Madrasas in the state has completed on Tuesday and now a meeting will be held with the government. "The survey of Madrasas in all the districts of UP has come to its end today and the report for 15 remaining districts has been submitted to the government. Now a meeting will be held with them," Dharmpal Singh said.

He further said that special attention had been given to the Madrasas which were operating in contravention of the law. "We have given special attention to the madrasas in the state which have been running against governmental norms and now we will decide the next move," he added.

A month ago on October 12, State Minority Welfare Minister Dharampal Singh had informed about the identification of a total of 6,436 unrecognized madrasas in the state and mentioned that the survey of 5,170 madrasas was then completed. "The data of the survey will be made available to the government by November 15, 2022, by the district magistrate. The last date has been extended as some reports were not received," he said in October

He further added that the survey work should be completed at each level within this stipulated time period. Once the survey is conducted, it has also been instructed to hand over the report to the Additional District Magistrate (ADM) after which ADM will present the consolidated statements to the District Magistrates (DMs).

As a political row has erupted over the survey, Singh clarified that this survey is being conducted in view of quality and better education for the children of minority communities. The UP government had declared to conduct the survey in unrecognized madrassas to ascertain information on the number of students, teachers, curriculum, and affiliation with any non-government organization.

The survey of unrecognized Madrassas is conducted to ensure the basic facilities of the students of Madrassas. Danish Azad Ansari, Minister of State for Minority Welfare, Muslim Waqf and Waqf Department had said earlier that the order also holds to give maternity leave and child care leave to women employees working in Madrassas in the light of the rules applicable in the Department of Secondary Education and Basic Education.

All the District Magistrates (DMs) in Uttar Pradesh were issued instructions regarding the survey. The teams constituted officials of the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Basic Shiksha Adhikaris (BSA), and District Minority Officers. Moreover, it was ordered that in case of a disputed management committee or in case of the death of any employee in aided Madrassas, a post-facto approval for appointment by the principal Madrassas and District Minority Welfare Officer in the dependent quota of the deceased and the existence of a valid management committee has to be sought. (ANI)

