Spain's PM asked China's Xi to use influence over Russia's Putin to end war in Ukraine
Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez asked Chinese President Xi Jinping to use his influence over Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the war in Ukraine, Spain' government spokesperson Isabel Rodriguez said on Tuesday.
Sanchez and Xi held a bilateral meeting at the G20 summit in Bali on Tuesday.
