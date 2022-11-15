COP27: Brazil's Lula lines up meetings with China, EU climate envoys
Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will meet with China's chief climate negotiator Xie Zhenhua on Tuesday at the COP27 climate summit in Egypt, a spokesperson for Lula said.
An EU official said Lula would also meet on Wednesday with EU climate policy chief Frans Timmermans.
