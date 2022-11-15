Left Menu

COP27: Brazil's Lula lines up meetings with China, EU climate envoys

Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 15-11-2022 20:09 IST | Created: 15-11-2022 20:05 IST
  • Brazil

Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will meet with China's chief climate negotiator Xie Zhenhua on Tuesday at the COP27 climate summit in Egypt, a spokesperson for Lula said.

An EU official said Lula would also meet on Wednesday with EU climate policy chief Frans Timmermans.

