Myanmar, climate and economy on agenda for U.S. VP Harris in Asia

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-11-2022 04:16 IST | Created: 16-11-2022 04:16 IST
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris will discuss Myanmar, regional security, economic ties and the climate crisis during a trip to Asia that starts this week, according to a senior administration official.

Harris is expected to meet with Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha on Saturday in Bangkok and on Monday she will sit down with Philippines leader Ferdinand Marcos Jr., the U.S. official said on Tuesday.

