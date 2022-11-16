Myanmar, climate and economy on agenda for U.S. VP Harris in Asia
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-11-2022 04:16 IST | Created: 16-11-2022 04:16 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris will discuss Myanmar, regional security, economic ties and the climate crisis during a trip to Asia that starts this week, according to a senior administration official.
Harris is expected to meet with Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha on Saturday in Bangkok and on Monday she will sit down with Philippines leader Ferdinand Marcos Jr., the U.S. official said on Tuesday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kamala Harris
- Asia
- Thai
- Bangkok
- U.S.
- Myanmar
- Ferdinand Marcos Jr.
- Philippines
- Prayuth Chan
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.S. judge says Penguin Random House book merger cannot go forward
U.S. NHC says 50% chance of cyclone northeast of Bermuda
U.S. Halloween night shootings kill one, injure about 20
U.S. NHC sees 70% chance of cyclone northeast of Bermuda
EXPLAINER-How new U.S. laws could trip up voters in the midterm elections