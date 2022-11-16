Left Menu

Sunak's meeting with China's Xi at G20 cancelled - Guardian newspaper

Reuters | Bali | Updated: 16-11-2022 12:32 IST | Created: 16-11-2022 12:29 IST
Sunak's meeting with China's Xi at G20 cancelled - Guardian newspaper
Rishi Sunak Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

A meeting on Wednesday between British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Chinese leader Xi Jinping at the G20 summit has been cancelled, the deputy political editor of the Guardian newspaper said on Twitter.

"Sunak's bilateral with China's president Xi has been cancelled this afternoon, described as being because of time pressures after the snap meeting this morning on the missiles in Poland," the journalist wrote.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA and SpaceX prep for next resupply mission to space station

NASA and SpaceX prep for next resupply mission to space station

 Global
2
Explosion kills two in Poland near Ukraine border

Explosion kills two in Poland near Ukraine border

Poland
3
India's population growth slows as world reaches 8 billion

India's population growth slows as world reaches 8 billion

 India
4
China seeks to carve out greater share of the global arms market

China seeks to carve out greater share of the global arms market

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022