Sunak's meeting with China's Xi at G20 cancelled - Guardian newspaper

A meeting on Wednesday between British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Chinese leader Xi Jinping at the G20 summit has been cancelled, the deputy political editor of the Guardian newspaper said on Twitter.

"Sunak's bilateral with China's president Xi has been cancelled this afternoon, described as being because of time pressures after the snap meeting this morning on the missiles in Poland," the journalist wrote.

