Italy PM: It 'changes very little' if Poland blast was not due to Russia
Reuters | Updated: 16-11-2022 17:50 IST | Created: 16-11-2022 17:50 IST
Italy believes it does not make much difference if the missile that caused a deadly explosion in Poland was not Russian, because Moscow is still to blame for attacking infrastructure in Ukraine, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Wednesday.
Talking to reporters at the G20 summit in Bali, Meloni said she spoke to Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki. "The possibility that the missile falling on Poland was not a Russian missile but a Ukrainian one changes very little," she said.
