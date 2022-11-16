U.S. Senate Republicans vote to keep McConnell as leader, spokesperson says
U.S. Senate Republicans, who failed to win control of the chamber in last week's midterm elections, on Wednesday voted to keep Mitch McConnell as their caucus leader, a spokesperson said.
McConnell fended off a challenge by Senator Rick Scott, who had run the Republicans' election organization.
