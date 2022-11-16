Left Menu

U.S. Senate Republicans vote to keep McConnell as leader, spokesperson says

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-11-2022 23:45 IST | Created: 16-11-2022 23:45 IST
U.S. Senate Republicans vote to keep McConnell as leader, spokesperson says
U.S. Senate Republicans, who failed to win control of the chamber in last week's midterm elections, on Wednesday voted to keep Mitch McConnell as their caucus leader, a spokesperson said.

McConnell fended off a challenge by Senator Rick Scott, who had run the Republicans' election organization.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

