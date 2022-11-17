Left Menu

Hungary seen on track to unlocking billions of euros in EU funds this year -EU sources

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 17-11-2022 17:01 IST | Created: 17-11-2022 16:51 IST
Hungary seen on track to unlocking billions of euros in EU funds this year -EU sources
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Belgium

The European Union's executive is on track to unlocking billions of euros in funds for Hungary this year after Prime Minister Viktor Orban bowed to pressure from the bloc over democratic checks and balances, EU sources said.

At stake is up to 14.7 billion euros ($15.3 billion), or nearly 10% of Hungary's estimated 2022 GDP, with approval conditional on Orban continuing to improve the independence of the judiciary and anti-corruption safeguards, the sources said.

They noted a sense of pride at the European Commission for winning what they see as major concessions from Orban now that Hungary's ailing economy has forced the self-styled illiberal crusader to seek an accommodation with the EU.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shraddha murder case: This is how Delhi Police caught Aftab's lie

Shraddha murder case: This is how Delhi Police caught Aftab's lie

 India
2
Official says oil tanker hit by bomb-carrying drone off Oman

Official says oil tanker hit by bomb-carrying drone off Oman

 United Arab Emirates
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Poland keeper Szczesny says Qatar will be his last World Cup; Tennis-Nadal eliminated from ATP Finals, Alcaraz to finish year at No. 1 and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Poland keeper Szczesny says Qatar will be his la...

 Global
4
Poland's president says no indication missile strike on village was intentional

Poland's president says no indication missile strike on village was intentio...

 Poland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022