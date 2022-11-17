Left Menu

Cong to win Sardarshahar bypoll, BJP shaken by support for 'Bharat Jodo Yatra': Rajasthan CM Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday said the Congress would win the Sardarshahar Assembly by-election with a huge majority and maintain its record in the bypolls.The bypoll in Sardarshahar was necessitated by the death of Congress MLA Bhanwar Lal Sharma. The Congress will win with a huge majority. Speaking on the Congress Bharat Jodo Yatra, Gehlot said the support it was receiving had shaken the BJP.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 17-11-2022 18:35 IST | Created: 17-11-2022 18:35 IST
Cong to win Sardarshahar bypoll, BJP shaken by support for 'Bharat Jodo Yatra': Rajasthan CM Gehlot
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday said the Congress would win the Sardarshahar Assembly by-election with a huge majority and maintain its record in the bypolls.

The bypoll in Sardarshahar was necessitated by the death of Congress MLA Bhanwar Lal Sharma. The state's ruling party has nominated his son Anil Sharma as candidate, while the BJP has fielded Ashok Pincha. The bypoll will be held on December 5 and the result declared on December 8. ''We have won six out of eight bypolls. The deposits of BJP candidates have been forfeited. They will come third. This election is very important for us,'' Gehlot told reporters while campaigning in Sardarshahar.

Referring to the Rajasthan government's various welfare schemes, Gehlot said, ''No other state in India has taken the decisions we have taken so far.'' He said whether it was restoring the Old Pension Scheme for government employees or providing medical health insurance, Rajasthan had taken steps towards good governance. He also took a dig at local leaders of the BJP and said, ''These people have no substance in their words. The Congress will win with a huge majority.'' Speaking on the Congress' 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', Gehlot said the support it was receiving had shaken the BJP. ''The 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' is getting huge support from people everywhere. A message has gone across the country about what Rahul Gandhi wants -- inflation, unemployment should be reduced and there should be politics of peace, love and brotherhood,'' he said. Gehlot added that Gandhi was raising issues that were in the hearts and minds of people. ''The yatra is going on smoothly and drawing huge support. That's why the BJP is shaken. They are doing propaganda against it,'' Gehlot said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shraddha murder case: This is how Delhi Police caught Aftab's lie

Shraddha murder case: This is how Delhi Police caught Aftab's lie

 India
2
Official says oil tanker hit by bomb-carrying drone off Oman

Official says oil tanker hit by bomb-carrying drone off Oman

 United Arab Emirates
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Poland keeper Szczesny says Qatar will be his last World Cup; Tennis-Nadal eliminated from ATP Finals, Alcaraz to finish year at No. 1 and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Poland keeper Szczesny says Qatar will be his la...

 Global
4
Poland's president says no indication missile strike on village was intentional

Poland's president says no indication missile strike on village was intentio...

 Poland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022