Left Menu

Secular parties must have common understanding at national level: D Raja

Thats what our state council is discussing, on how to move forward. The TRS has been flagging certain issues, which are genuine and is questioning the BJP and its rule at the Centre, he pointed out.CPI and CPIM had extended support to the ruling TRS in the recent bypoll to Munugode Assembly seat in Telangana.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 17-11-2022 19:44 IST | Created: 17-11-2022 19:44 IST
Secular parties must have common understanding at national level: D Raja
  • Country:
  • India

CPI General Secretary D Raja on Thursday urged all secular and regional parties to come together and unitedly fight against the BJP in 2024 Lok Sabha elections to save democracy and the country.

Raja, who was in Hyderabad to attend the State Council meet of CPI in Telangana, said all these secular and democratic parties must have a common understanding with respect to the need to bring down the BJP-led government at national level.

''This common understanding should be there at national level. The concrete electoral adjustment and electoral strategy, tactics can be worked out at state level taking into consideration the balance of political forces in different states. But, at national level, there should be understanding,'' he told reporters here.

The primary objective should be to defeat BJP and the understanding should percolate to states.

At state level, these political parties must have mutual trust and be accommodative of each other in order to defeat BJP, he said.

The saffron party must be defeated in order to save the Constitution, democracy, and the country, he added.

Asked whether he was hopeful that a common understanding would emerge before the Lok Sabha elections, Raja replied in the affirmative.

The CPI leader, who cited the example of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar breaking alliance with BJP and forming government with RJD and the DMK in Tamil Nadu heading a coalition of parties, seemed to suggest it as a positive sign.

In Telangana, CPI's relations with the ruling TRS and other parties would be based on issues, he said. ''That's what our state council is discussing, on how to move forward.'' The TRS has been flagging certain issues, which are genuine and is questioning the BJP and its rule at the Centre, he pointed out.

CPI and CPI(M) had extended support to the ruling TRS in the recent bypoll to Munugode Assembly seat in Telangana.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shraddha murder case: This is how Delhi Police caught Aftab's lie

Shraddha murder case: This is how Delhi Police caught Aftab's lie

 India
2
Official says oil tanker hit by bomb-carrying drone off Oman

Official says oil tanker hit by bomb-carrying drone off Oman

 United Arab Emirates
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Poland keeper Szczesny says Qatar will be his last World Cup; Tennis-Nadal eliminated from ATP Finals, Alcaraz to finish year at No. 1 and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Poland keeper Szczesny says Qatar will be his la...

 Global
4
Poland's president says no indication missile strike on village was intentional

Poland's president says no indication missile strike on village was intentio...

 Poland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022