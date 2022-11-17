Mizoram in debt trap due to fiscal mismanagement by MNF govt: Cong

The opposition Congress in Mizoram on Thursday alleged that the northeastern state is in “a debt trap due to fiscal mismanagement” by the Mizo National Front government. The state's total debt has ''increased by over 71 per cent in the three years of the MNF rule since 2019'', a Congress spokesperson claimed.

''The state government led by Chief Minister Zoramthanga is in a debt trap. The total debt has increased from Rs 7,318 crore in the Congress rule in 2018 to over Rs 12,553 crore in the 2019-2022 period under the MNF dispensation,'' Congress spokesperson Dr Lallianchhunga told reporters here. He also claimed that the “total amount of the state's debt in three years of the MNF government is almost similar to its total debt accumulated between 1986 and 2018''.

MNF functionaries could not be contacted for comments.

The Congress leader also alleged that the government headed by Zoramthanga, who also holds the finance portfolio, ''has totally failed in managing the state finance''.

''None of the previous governments had ever failed in the fiscal management …the financial mismanagement clearly manifests the failure of the MNF government,'' Lallianchhunga alleged.

