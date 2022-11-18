Gujarat Assembly Polls: Ravi Kishan's 'Gujarat ma Modi che' rap song out now

Ahead of Gujarat polls, actor-turned-politician Ravi Kishan released his 'Gujarat ma Modi che' song on Friday. BJP MP from Gorakhpur and Bhojpuri film actor Ravi Kishan released on social media his Gujarati-Bhojpuri mix rap song 'Gujarat ma Modi che' (Modi is in Gujarat) which has been composed by Mrutunjay and its music director is Munna Mishra.

https://twitter.com/ravikishann/status/1593423989384171520?s=20&t=oh8Zjlh1pWAgwBEvWbwbPw The entire song is about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's honesty and his policies against nepotism and corruption.

The song describes the development in Gujarat, Mahatma Gandhi and the heritage of Sardar Patel and Somnath Dwarka. The images of PM Modi, Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel and Ravi Kishan may be seen on the song's poster with the text 'Bhaiya ho, Gujarat ma Modi che'.

Besides, a tall statue of Sardar Vallabhai Patel with a BJP logo on the poster may also be seen. The song will become popular among Uttar Pradesh and Bihar's people living in Gujarat, Ravi Kishan's admirers said.

The song was released after Bhojpuri folk singer Neha Singh Rathore released a song titled 'Gujarat me ka ba' in which she slammed the BJP government over the recent Morbi bridge collapse which killed hundreds of people. The song is giving a befitting reply to the opposition parties in the poll-bound western state who are asking "what is there in Gujarat", they added.

Voting for the 182-member Gujarat assembly will be held in December in two phases. Eighty-nine assembly seats of Saurashtra, Kutch, and south Gujarat will go for polls on December 1 in the first phase, whereas voting for the remaining 93 seats will be held in the second phase on December 5. The counting of votes will be held with Himachal on December 8. During the Uttar Pradesh assembly election early this year, Ravi Kishan's Bhojpuri rap song 'UP mein sab ba' became very popular and on the first day of release, it recorded a viewership in millions.

Released in January this year, Tiwari in the song highlighted that the construction of the grand Ram temple in Ayodhya and has also taken a jibe at Samajwadi Party (SP) President Akhilesh Yadav for his remark that Lord Krishna comes in his dreams. (ANI)

