"Came out not to unite India, but break it": Nadda lashes out at Rahul Gandhi over his remarks on Savarkar

Lashing out at Rahul Gandhi over his remarks against VD Savarkar, BJP national president JP Nadda on Friday said that the Congress leader is out on the road doing Bharat Jodo Yatra to "not to unite India, but to break it". "Just yesterday, Rahul Gandhi gave a condemnable statement against freedom fighter Veer Savarkar. This shows what their thinking is, they have not come out to unite India, they have come out to break it," Nadda said while addressing an election rally in Gujarat's Surat.

He further accused Gandhi of standing with those who protested against the hanging of Afzal Guru, who was the mastermind of the Parliament attack, on the Jawaharlal Nehru University premises in 2016. "Development is associated with us. Congress always works to break the country. Rahul Gandhi even went to Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University and stood with those who protested against the hanging of Afzal Guru, mastermind of the Parliament attack," he alleged.

Nadda alleged that all the parties in the country did vote bank politics and worked to divide the people of the country into castes and religions, while only the BJP worked on the mantra of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas and Sabka Vishwas". Further slamming Congress over their stand on the Jan Dhan Account, Nadda said that the party made fun of the move by the Centre, but today nearly 47 crore Jan Dhan accounts have been opened.

"Congress was making fun of us when BJP was opening "Jan Dhan Account". But today 47 crore Jan Dhan accounts have been opened. After the account was opened, Modi ji made direct transfers of 500-500 hundred rupees for 3 months to the accounts of 20 crore women during Corona," he said. Comparing the developmental work done by former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and PM Modi in the medical sector, the BJP chief said that the former had opened only 1 AIIMS while the latter has opened 15 AIIMS in the country.

"In 1960, Jawaharlal Nehru made only 1 AIIMS in the country. Atal ji made 6 AIIMS and today Modi ji made 15 AIIMS. 200 new medical colleges have opened. New dimensions of development are being written," he said. The Assembly elections in Gujarat will be held on December 1 and 5, and the counting of votes will take place on December 8. (ANI)

