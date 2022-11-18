Left Menu

BJP set to script history in Himachal Pradesh; Cong's dreams will be shattered, says Avinash Khanna

Himachal Pradesh BJP in-charge Avinash Rai Khanna on Friday asserted that the party will get a clear majority in the assembly polls and not require the support of rebels or independents.He said the party also fought the polls to change the riwaz tradition of ousting a government after every five years on the basis of unprecedented development witnessed in the state during its tenure.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 18-11-2022 16:46 IST | Created: 18-11-2022 16:46 IST
He said the party also fought the polls to change the “riwaz” (tradition) of ousting a government after every five years on the basis of ''unprecedented development'' witnessed in the state during its tenure. Taking a dig at the opposition Congress, Khanna said, “The Congress is dreaming of forming the government in the state, but its dreams will be shattered when the results will be out on December 8. The BJP will win with a thumping majority.'' Underlining that the BJP rewrote history by repeating the governments in Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Manipur and Uttarakhand, he said a similar result is expected in the hill state. He also said that a large number of women voters this time will favour the party. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president J P Nadda and other top leaders had campaigned for the saffron party in the state. The high-stakes poll to elect 68 members of the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly was held on November 12. PTI BPL SRY SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

