Khandu unveils statue of 'Itanagar architect' Nabam Runghi at interstate bus terminus

As a mark of tribute to Nabam Runghi, the man behind making Itanagar the capital of Arunachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Friday unveiled his statue at an interstate bus terminal at Lekhi, near here, a statement said.

The state government had in 2020 named the bus terminal after Runghi, often referred to as the ''architect of Itanagar''.

Since its establishment in 1978, Itanagar has grown and expanded in leaps and bounds, Khandu said after the inauguration.

He hailed Runghi's perseverance and pursuit in establishing the then North-East Frontier Agency's administrative capital, according to the CMO statement.

''He carried bricks from Ita fort to then Assam capital Shillong to prove that Itanagar is a major historical place and worthy to be made capital. Runghi had convinced the then Assam governor, B K Nehru, to make Itanagar the capital of our state,'' Khandu said.

''This exemplifies his love for his land and people and his farsightedness for development of his native place,'' the chief minister said, adding that he was fortunate enough to have met Runghi some years ago.

Runghi died in 2018 at the age of 84.

The CM expressed his gratitude to Runghi's wife and children for attending the inauguration.

He announced that the bus terminal would soon be given facelift.

Among others, the event was attended by Lok Sabha MP Tapir Gao, Rajya Sabha MP Nabam Rebia, former chief minister and Sagalee legislator Nabam Tuki, the statement added.

