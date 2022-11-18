TRS activists ransack BJP MP's house over alleged derogatory remarks against CM's daughter
18-11-2022
TRS activists on Friday ransacked the house of BJP MP Dharmapuri Arvind's house here over his alleged derogatory remarks against Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao 's daughter Kavitha.
The attack took place after the BJP MP was heard in a video targeting the state's ruling party by making alleged disparaging remarks against Kavitha, also a ruling party MLC.
