TRS activists ransack BJP MP's house over alleged derogatory remarks against CM's daughter

TRS activists on Friday ransacked the house of BJP MP Dharmapuri Arvind's house here over his alleged derogatory remarks against Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao 's daughter Kavitha.

The attack took place after the BJP MP was heard in a video targeting the state's ruling party by making alleged disparaging remarks against Kavitha, also a ruling party MLC.

