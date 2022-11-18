BJP MP Ravi Kishan releases Gujarati-Bhojpuri song ahead of polls

Left Menu

Member of Parliament and popular actor Ravi Kishan on Friday released a rap song Gujarat ma Modi che on social media platforms for the BJPs poll campaign in the western state.Voting to elect a new 182-member Gujarat Assembly will be held in two phases - December 1 and 5 - and ballots will be counted on December 8. The Gujarati-Bhojpuri rap song garnered 9.9 thousand views within the 10 hours of its release.

PTI | Gorakhpur | Updated: 18-11-2022 18:58 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Member of Parliament and popular actor Ravi Kishan on Friday released a rap song 'Gujarat ma Modi che' on social media platforms for the BJP's poll campaign in the western state.

Voting to elect a new 182-member Gujarat Assembly will be held in two phases - December 1 and 5 - and ballots will be counted on December 8. The Gujarati-Bhojpuri rap song garnered 9.9 thousand views within the 10 hours of its release. The poster of the song carries pictures of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's Statue of Unity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and BJP's Gorakhpur MP Ravi Kishan.

''The song 'Gujarat ma Modi che' is about PM Modi's honesty and his policy against corruption, nepotism and development in Gujarat. The song also mentions Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Patel,'' said Ravi Kishan while speaking with reporters here.

The target audience of the song is the people of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar who are living in Gujarat and Ravi Kishan expressed hope that the song will become popular among UP-Bihar people in Gujarat.

