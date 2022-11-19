U.S. VP Harris met briefly with China's Xi at APEC -White House official
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris on Saturday met briefly with Chinese President Xi Jinping, a White House official said.
"The Vice President noted a key message that President Biden emphasized in his November 14 meeting with President Xi: we must maintain open lines of communication to responsibly manage the competition between our countries," the official said.
Harris and Xi met at the APEC summit in Thailand.
