"Treatment for injury": Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia on Satyendar Jain's viral massage video

After facing criticism as videos of Delhi minister Satyendar Jain getting a full body massage in Tihar Jain went viral, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday refuted the allegations levelled against Jain and termed the CCTV footages a "treatment for injury". The Delhi deputy chief minister claimed that the doctor had asked the minister to take physiotherapy because of a spinal injury.

"Only BJP can make cruel jokes by leaking CCTV footage of an injured person's treatment... His (Satyendar Jain's) spine was damaged, it's on record," said Sisodia while speaking to the media on Saturday. A CCTV video of Delhi minister Satyendar Jain getting a full body massage in Tihar Jail emerged on social media on Saturday morning - two days after demands to shift the minister from the prison were raised by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The purported CCTV footage dated September 13 shows the minister lying on his bed and reading some papers while a man sitting next to him is seen massaging his foot. In another video, shared by BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla on his official Twitter handle, a man is massaging the Delhi minister's legs and back before proceeding to give him a full head massage.

"So instead of Sazaa - Satyendar Jain was getting full VVIP Mazaa? Massage inside Tihar Jail? Hawalabaaz who hasn't got bail for 5 months get a head massage! Violation of rules in a jail run by AAP Govt," Poonawalla tweeted along with a video. "This is how official position abused for Vasooli and massage thanks to Kejriwal," he added.

The videos surfaced on social media on Saturday, around 10 days after the ED accused Delhi minister Jain, who was arrested in a money laundering case, of getting special treatment inside the Tihar jail. "Unknown persons gave massages and foot massages to Mr Jain, even beyond curfew hours. He was given special food," the ED had said in the court. Soon after this, the Superintendent of Delhi's Tihar jail, Ajit Kumar, was also suspended for the alleged VIP treatment of jailed Delhi minister.

The minister, Jain, was arrested and has been in jail since June in connection with a money laundering case, and a Delhi court also denied his bail application on Thursday. BJP's spokesman Gaurav Bhatia called the minister a thug and criticized the AAP government for not responding to the videos.

"The 'kattar beimaan' thug is taking a massage in jail by violating laws. He's been jailed for 5 months now but has still not been sacked as a minister. The video shows VVIP culture. We're asking you questions after seeing the video, Arvind Kejriwal where are you hiding?" BJP spokesman Gaurav Bhatia said in a press conference. He alleged that corruption is rampant in the Aam Aadmi Party.

Several BJP leaders shared the CCTV videos and criticized the Delhi minister and the AAP government. (ANI)

