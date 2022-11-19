Ukraine's Zelenskiy says he met UK PM Sunak in Kyiv
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy posted a video on Saturday depicting him meeting British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in Kyiv.
"During today's meeting, we discussed the most important issues both for our countries and for global security," he wrote on the Telegram messaging app.
