Ukraine's Zelenskiy says he met UK PM Sunak in Kyiv

Reuters | Updated: 19-11-2022 19:13 IST | Created: 19-11-2022 19:13 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy posted a video on Saturday depicting him meeting British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in Kyiv.

"During today's meeting, we discussed the most important issues both for our countries and for global security," he wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

