ANI | Updated: 20-11-2022 13:59 IST | Created: 20-11-2022 13:59 IST
National People's Party will contest next year's assembly elections alone, says Meghalaya CM
Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Sunday said that his party National People's Party would fight alone in the assembly elections which will be held next year. Speaking to ANI, Sangma said, "We will go alone in the upcoming election of the state. We had fought alone in earlier elections also. But our support to NDA will be continued. Out of 60 assembly seats of Meghalaya, as of now, we have finalized our party candidates in 58 seats."

Talking about TMC's strength in Meghalaya, Conrad Sangma said that, TMC will not be able to show a good performance in the upcoming state assembly elections. "TMC became the main opposition party in Meghalaya after the Congress MLAs joined TMC. Opposition was not united and TMC is now also going to factions. I don't think that TMC will show a good result in the upcoming elections," Conrad Sangma said.

He also talked about the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and said that the centre should exempt more areas of the North East under the purview of the CAA. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

