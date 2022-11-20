McCarthy says he will form select committee on China if elected speaker

U.S. House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy said on Sunday he would form a select committee on China if he is elected speaker of the House of Representatives.

"China is the No.1 country when it comes to intellectual property theft. We will put a stop to this and no longer allow the administration to sit back and let China do what they are doing to America," he told Fox News in an interview.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)