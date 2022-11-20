McCarthy says he will form select committee on China if elected speaker
20-11-2022
U.S. House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy said on Sunday he would form a select committee on China if he is elected speaker of the House of Representatives.
"China is the No.1 country when it comes to intellectual property theft. We will put a stop to this and no longer allow the administration to sit back and let China do what they are doing to America," he told Fox News in an interview.
