Left Menu

BJP releases purported sting video to claim AAP selling ticket for MCD polls

BJP MLA from Rohini Vijender Gupta alleged the AAP leaders also sold tickets during the 2020 Assembly polls, and demanded an Anti-Corruption Branch ACB probe. MCD polls in Delhi are scheduled on December 4.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-11-2022 12:19 IST | Created: 21-11-2022 12:17 IST
BJP releases purported sting video to claim AAP selling ticket for MCD polls
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sambit Patra Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP on Monday released a sting video shot purportedly by a former Aam Aadmi Party volunteer from north west Delhi's Rohini to allege the AAP was selling tickets for MCD polls.

No immediate reaction was available from the AAP over the BJP charges.

The AAP and its chief Arvind Kejriwal are deeply involved in corruption, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra alleged at a press conference here, playing the purported sting video.

The video was purportedly shot by AAP volunteer Bindu who was allegedly demanded Rs 80 lakh for an AAP ticket from the Rohini D ward in the MCD polls, Patra alleged.

The video shows Bindu purportedly discussing the payment of money with some purported AAP leaders including its North West Delhi Lok Sabha incharge RR Pathania and Rohini Assembly constituency incharge coordinator.Punit Goel, Patra claimed.

''These leaders including Pathania and Goel have links with a five-member committee of the AAP that was associated with ticket distribution. AAP minister Gopal Rai, MLAs Durgesh Pathak, Saurabh Bhardwaj and Atishi as well as Adil Khan are its members,'' he said.

The authenticity of the video is yet to be verified.

Patra also said the sting video revealed that 110 tickets of the AAP were reserved for distribution on the basis of a payment.

Bindu alleged AAP leaders ''sold'' tickets for MCD polls to rich people neglecting their level volunteers. BJP MLA from Rohini Vijender Gupta alleged the AAP leaders also sold tickets during the 2020 Assembly polls, and demanded an Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) probe. MCD polls in Delhi are scheduled on December 4.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Powerful explosions rock Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant: IAEA

Powerful explosions rock Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant: IAEA

 Austria
2
Health News Roundup: COVID variants BQ.1/BQ.1.1 make up nearly half of U.S. cases - CDC; Canadian hospitals, strapped for staff, strain with sick children and more

Health News Roundup: COVID variants BQ.1/BQ.1.1 make up nearly half of U.S. ...

 Global
3
You walked with those who opposed Narmada dam: PM Modi on Narmada Bachao Andolan activist Medha Patkar joining Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra.

You walked with those who opposed Narmada dam: PM Modi on Narmada Bachao And...

 India
4
EPFO adds 16.82 lakh net subscribers in September

EPFO adds 16.82 lakh net subscribers in September

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022