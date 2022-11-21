3 new members of HP Staff Selection Commission sworn in
Three people were on Monday sworn in as members of the Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission, officials said here.
P C Akela, Professor P K Vaidya, and Rakesh Bhardwaj were administered the oath of office by HPSSC Chairman Dr Sanjay Thakur, they said.
These new members of the commission were appointed by the BJP-ruled state government earlier but their swearing-in was put on hold by the Election Commission due to the assembly polls in Himachal Pradesh.
They were administered the oath on Monday following a nod by the poll body, the officials added.
