Kejriwal rubbishes sting video released by BJP over Delhi civic polls as 'fictional'

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said a sting video shot purportedly by a former Aam Aadmi Party volunteer alleging AAP sold tickets for Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls was ''manohar kahaniyan'' (fictional drama) of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and asked the saffron outfit not to indulge in politics of squabbling and hooliganism.

Hitting out at the BJP, the AAP convener said people are asking what the saffron outfit has done for them during its long rule in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and also in Gujarat.

''The BJP releases 'manohar kahaniyan' (referring to a popular magazine of fictional stories) every day. It comes up with a sting operation. The people of Delhi are asking what they did in the municipal corporation (MCD) for 15 years and they have no answer. The people of Gujarat are asking what they did in 27 years and they have no answer,'' Kejriwal told reporters here when asked about the purported video.

The AAP leader is in Gujarat to campaign for his party for the next month's Assembly polls.

''They come up with fake stings every day. People do not like such kind of dirty politics. People want discussions on issues affecting them. They are unable to run their household due to rising cost of milk, gas, but they have nothing to do with this,'' Kejriwal said.

He maintained citizens are affected by inflation and the AAP's promises of free electricity and schools are liked by them.

''I have a suggestion for the BJP. It should think about the benefit of the people rather than indulging in politics of tu-tu main-main and hooliganism,'' the Delhi CM said.

Asked about jailed AAP minister Satyendar Jain's massage video, Kejriwal said his party colleague was not getting ''VIP treatment like what (Union Home Minister) Amit Shah got when he was imprisoned in Gujarat''.

''In the video they say he was getting massage treatment. He is getting physiotherapy as recommended by doctors,'' said the Delhi CM, defending Jain.

A purported video of AAP leader Jain lying on a bed and getting a foot massage in Delhi's Tihar Jail has gone viral on social media. Jain (58) is in judicial custody over money laundering charges.

The BJP on Monday released a sting video shot purportedly by a former Aam Aadmi Party volunteer from north west Delhi's Rohini to allege the AAP sold tickets for MCD polls.

The video shows Bindu purportedly discussing payment of money with some purported AAP leaders, including its North West Delhi Lok Sabha in-charge RR Pathania and Rohini Assembly constituency in-charge coordinator Punit Goel, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra claimed at a press conference in the national capital.

