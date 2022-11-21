Left Menu

No COVID-19 restriction during winter session of Odisha Assembly: Speaker

The winter session of the Odisha Assembly commencing from November 24 will be held without any COVID-19 restrictions, Speaker BK Arukha said on Monday after an all-party meeting.

Arukha said that there will be no maintenance of social distancing norms and the members can take their respective seats as usual. Journalists will also be allowed to occupy their seats in the press gallery as usual, he said.

The Speaker said the provision of video conferencing (VC) will also be available for members desiring to attend the House from their residences.

As per the decision of the all party meeting, the House will function from 10.30 am-1 pm in pre-lunch session and again from 4 pm-7 pm.

Leader of opposition JN Mishra of BJP, however, objected to the provision of VC option for MLAs. He alleged that the provision is made to facilitate the chief minister to skip the House and attend the proceeding through virtual mode.

As COVID cases have declined in the state, there is no need for such VC provision. All members are expected to remain present in the House during a session, Mishra said.

The 11th session of the 16th Odisha Legislative Assembly will commence at 11 am on November 24 and continue till December 31. There will be 33 working days and five no-meeting days during this session of the assembly, as per a notification earlier issued by the Assembly secretariat.

The first supplementary statement of expenditure for the year 2022-23 will be presented in the House on November 24. The demands for grants for the year will be tabled on November 30 and December 1. The Appropriation Bill on the first supplementary statement of expenditure for the year 2022-23 will be presented on December 2.

The private members' business (Bills & Resolutions) will be tabled on November 25 December 9, 16, 23, 28 and 30, the assembly schedule said.

